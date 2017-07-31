Abbey Clancy has mocked husband Peter Crouch's music taste.

The 36-year-old footballer has been guest presenting week nights and Sunday afternoons on Radio X , but listeners may be switching channels if the time he cleared the dance floor whilst DJing at Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno's wedding party is anything to go by.

Appearing on the second episode of 'Red Stripe presents: This Feeling TV', the 31-year-old beauty quipped to presenter Gordon Smart: ''Peter ended up having a go at DJ-ing towards the end of the night, and cleared the floor with some of his choices - Phil Collins was definitely on the playlist, as was a bit of Jimmy Nail.''

Abbey also spoke of her and her husband's combined determination to use their celebrity influence to help hidden talent.

She said: ''Me and Pete always try and use any contacts or celebrity we have to try and help them (new bands) out, which gives me great pleasure.''

'Britain's Next Top Model' head judge Abbey - who is expecting her third child with Peter - has a good track record at helping rising stars after helping out Catfish and the Bottlemen when they were starting out and securing them a spot on tour with The View.

Crouch is well known for his passion for music and legendary sense of humour.

Matt Deverson, managing editor of Radio X, said previously: ''He is a huge fan of the music we play on Radio X so I know he's looking forward to entertaining listeners, playing his favourite records as well as revealing a story or two from his incredible career.''

View the new episode of 'Red Stripe presents: This Feeling TV' here: https://youtu.be/kSSsbbgNVUY