Abbey Clancy loves having a ''big family''.

The 33-year-old model is currently expecting her fourth child with husband and soccer star Peter Crouch - with whom she already has Sophia, seven, Liberty, three, and 12-month-old Johnny - and despite having previously said three children were ''enough'', she doesn't mind expanding her brood again.

She said: ''The more the merrier, I guess! I have a happy, big family. It's full on, it's busy but it's great. I'm one of four children.''

And the blonde beauty can't wait to give birth so she can dote on her new arrival as much as she does with current youngest Johnny, who celebrated his first birthday last month.

Speaking about Johnny, she said: ''My little baby is the cutest thing on Earth. I just love him so much. He's the little prince of the house. He's the favourite. Not mine, obviously, but everyone else's.''

Whilst her baby bump is swelling, Abbey isn't slowing down her work load at all, and says she's had ''a lot of energy'' during her pregnancy so far which has kept her on her feet all day.

The model told TV Life magazine: ''I'm always on the go. I feel like I've had a lot of energy during this pregnancy. Johnny can't walk, so I carry him everywhere. I'm off on the school run and out with the kids every day. I don't sit down until I go to bed at night. I like being active and going on long walks.''

Meanwhile, Abbey recently revealed she was ''genuinely shocked'' when she found out she was pregnant with her fourth child.

She said: ''We were, like, how did this even happen? So we were genuinely shocked as to how this was possible. I'm so boring these days. Ha! But I remember being scared to tell Pete when I found out.''