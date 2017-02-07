Abbey Clancy is ''so excited'' to be returning to judge 'Britain's Next Top Model'.

The 31-year-old model - who was announced as the new host of the popular show in 2015 after competing in the competition in 2006 - is honoured to take up her role as co-head judge for the second time alongside fellow model Paul Sculfor in the upcoming Lifetime series.

Speaking about the programme, the blonde beauty - who has daughters Sophia, five, and 20-month-old Liberty with her husband Peter Crouch - said: ''I'm so excited to be returning for the second series on Lifetime.''

The catwalk icon has teased every contestant has been ''pushed to the limit'' in the show, and the viewers will find themselves sitting on the edge of their seats with the ''surprise departures''.

She continued: ''These girls are really pushed to the limit in a series of testing shoots and challenges. Expect tears, tantrums, triumphs and surprise departures!''

Abbey and Paul will also be joined by style guru Hilary Alexander OBE and celebrity photographer Nicky Johnston to help them critique the contestants every week.

The panel will also have guest judges enjoying them throughout the series, including Millie Mackintosh, Estee Lalonde, Savannah Miller and designer Matthew Williamson.

And the entertainment broadcasting network has finally announced the names of the 12 contestants due to battle it out to be crowned this year's champion.

This year's group of contestants include the competition's first ever transgender model Talulah-Eve Brown, an inspiring catwalk icon named Victoria Clay who has reportedly partied in the same circle as Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, art student Tallulah Bluebell, as well as Anastasia Ellis, Abby Heaton, Olivia Wardell, Chloe Lockley-Middleton,

Simone Murphy, Alannah Beirne, Eleanor Sippings, Bianca Thomas and Jennifer Malengele.

The new series of Britain's Next Top Model launches 16 March 2017 at 9pm, exclusively on Lifetime, available on Sky 156, Virgin 208, TalkTalk 329 and BT 329.