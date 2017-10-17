Abbey Clancy hasn't been getting much ''sympathy'' for being pregnant now she is expecting her third child.

The 31-year-old model and her Stoke City soccer player husband Peter Crouch are due to welcome their next baby into the world in January and although her man has been ''incredible'' Abbey didn't get much moral support from her friends and family when she endured a ''terrible five months'' of sickness.

Speaking on ITV show 'This Morning' on Tuesday (17.10.17), she said: ''He's incredible, he does everything, he's just the most amazing dad. But you get no sympathy with your third pregnancy. Head down the toilet, throwing up and people are like, 'Just get on with it'. It's been a terrible five months. I feel great now I'm just a little bit tired. I just can't wait to have it now.''

The couple already have two daughters - Sophia, six, and Liberty, two - but they have decided not to find out the gender of their next child.

The 'Britain's Next Top Model' star recently revealed she hasn't been putting pressure on herself to stay in shape during her pregnancy because she wants to ''embrace'' the experience as she knows she won't be going through it again.

Abbey also revealed that this baby will probably be the last child that she has.

She said: ''When I come home, I just want to get my pyjamas and slippers on and chill. I think this will be the last baby I have so I just want to embrace it. I try not to get too hung up about my body changing, because it's natural and I think it's a healthy sign if you're growing with the baby.''