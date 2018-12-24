Abbey Clancy's husband buys her the same coat every Christmas.

The 32-year-old model would love to be surprised this year but she's expecting to unwrap the same Burberry trench that Peter Crouch - with whom she has children Sophia, seven, Liberty, three, and 11-month-old Johnny - has bought her for the last six years, just in a different colour.

She told Closer magazine: ''Peter isn't the best at buying gifts.

''Every Christmas he ends up getting me a Burberry mac - the same one, just in a different colour. I've got six now!

''It's like he forgets every year, then comes up with the same idea.

''It really makes me laugh - I'm hoping for anything but a Burberry trench under the tree this time round.

''To be honest, I'm more excited about all the family being together than I am about the pressies.

''The kids all still believe in Father Christmas - it's really lovely.''

When it comes to her personal style, Abbey doesn't worry too much about following trends so long as she's happy with her outfit.

She said: ''I don't worry too much about trends. I prefer wearing what looks and feels good on me, rather than following what everybody else is doing.

''It's all down to personal preference and body shape when it comes to fashion - I'm not going to wear a pair of neon cycling shorts just because somebody tells me to.''