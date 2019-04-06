Abbey Clancy was ''really scared'' when she found out she was pregnant again.

The 33-year-old model - who has Sophia, eight, Liberty, three, and Johnny, 15 months, with husband Peter Crouch - suffered hyperemesis gravidarum when expecting her son and worried she's have extreme morning sickness again while carrying her fourth child.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''When I found out I was pregnant, I was really scared because I was so ill with Johnny.

''The thought of feeling like that again for nine months while looking after a baby who's under one was scary.''

Thankfully, the blonde beauty is having a smooth pregnancy so far.

She said: ''I've felt great. I've had a lot of energy, my mood's been good - it's kind of flown by.''

Abbey has experienced different cravings with each of her pregnancies and has been happy to give into them.

She said: ''This baby is addicted to cheese and Victoria sponge cake.

''My motto is everything in moderation. You've got to listen to your body.''

The 'Britain's Next Top Model' star loves having a ''busy'' household and is very proud of her well-behaved brood.

She said: ''Apparently I've said I wanted four in the past. When I told my friends I was pregnant, they said, 'You've always said you wanted four' and I was like, 'When?'

''I love having a busy household and having all my kids around because it's similar to how I grew up.

''I'm just happy when I go out in a public place and they behave.

''They're so lovely and well-mannered and it's great to see them playing together.''