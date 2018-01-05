Abbey Clancy has announced the arrival of her third child and first son with husband Peter Crouch.

The 31-year-old model - who already has two daughters, Sophia, six, and Liberty, two, with the soccer star - gave birth to Johnny on Wednesday (03.01.18) and has now shared her joy on social media.

The British beauty posted a black and white photograph of her son on Instagram and captioned the sweet picture: ''Baby Johnny crouch born 3/1/18 so in love with our baby boy happy healthy and beautiful. (sic)''

Peter, 36, also announced the arrival of their baby on social media, describing Johnny as the ''heir to the throne''.

The England international wrote on Twitter: ''Here he is. Heir to the throne . Johnny crouch born 3/1/18. (sic)''

Abbey announced she was expecting another baby back in June, and has subsequently been giving her online following an insight into her pregnancy journey.

And during an appearance on ITV's 'This Morning', the blonde beauty admitted that her third pregnancy had proven to be particularly difficult, revealing she'd spent much of it ''head down the toilet, throwing up''.

She shared: ''You get no sympathy with your third pregnancy. Head down the toilet, throwing up. It's been a terrible five months.''

However, Abbey also believed she'd overcome the worst of her morning sickness and was looking forward to the arrival of her son.

The model - who has been married to Peter since 2011 - said: ''I'm back, I feel great I'm just a little bit tired. I just cant wait to have it now.''

But in another interview, Abbey admitted to feeling scared about the arrival of her third child.

She explained: ''I've only got a few months left till I have the baby. It's scary but I'm feeling good about it

'''I've got a baby at home so it's like, 'Oo! I'm going to have another one!' I've got a little girl, a baby and now I'm having another one.''