Abbey Clancy has admitted that she and her husband Peter Crouch were shocked to find out she had fallen pregnant for a fourth time but she is looking forward to welcoming her new arrival into the world and increasing her brood.
The 33-year-old model and the 38-year-old professional soccer player already have three children, Sophia, seven, Liberty, three, and 13-month-old Johnny, together and are expecting baby number four and Abbey admits she was nervous to tell her spouse the news because it came out of the blue.
In an interview with The Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''We were, like, how did this even happen? We were genuinely shocked as to how this was possible. I remember being scared to tell Pete when I found out.''
''But the more the merrier. I have a happy, big family. It's full-on, it's busy but it's great.''
Abbey hasn't been suffering with too many bad side effects with this pregnancy and actually feels as though she has a lot of energy at the moment.
She said: ''I'm always on the go. I feel like I've had a lot of energy during this pregnancy. Johnny can't walk, so I carry him everywhere. I'm off on the school run and out with the kids every day.
''I don't sit down until I go to bed at night. I like being active and going on long walks.''
