Abbey Clancy has given birth to her fourth child with husband Peter Crouch.

The 33-year-old model and the 38-year-old professional soccer player welcomed a boy into the world on Monday (03.06.19) and mother and baby are doing well.

Peter announced the happy news on his Twitter account and joked he wants to give his son a very unusual name.

Sharing a photo of the newborn in a tweet, he wrote: ''Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well.''

Divock comes from the name of the Belgian striker Divock Origi who was a hero in the Champions League for Liverpool FC scoring two goals in the semi-final against Barcelona before netting the goal that sealed the club's sixth European title against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night (01.06.19).

Samrat is the name of Peter's favourite Indian restaurant in Ealing, London, which he frequently talks about on 'That Peter Crouch Podcast'.

The former England forward quickly clarified the name is a gag by tweeting: ''Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified unfortunately Abs not going for Divock Samrat.''

Abbey and Peter already have three children, Sophia, eight, Liberty, four, and 17-month-old Johnny and the couple admitted the fourth pregnancy came as a surprise to both of them.

In an interview with the Daily Star newspaper, Abbey said: ''We were, like, how did this even happen? We were genuinely shocked as to how this was possible. I remember being scared to tell Pete when I found out.

''But the more the merrier. I have a happy, big family. It's full-on, it's busy but it's great.''