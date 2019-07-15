Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have named their baby son Jack.

The couple welcomed their fourth child into the world six weeks ago and though the 38-year-old sportsman previously joked the tot would be named Divock Samrat - in honour of Liverpool's Champion's League-winning striker Divock Origi and his favourite Indian restaurant in Ealing, London - he's now clarified that they've opted for a more traditional moniker.

He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper's Watts the Goss column: ''It's just a standard name.

''The worst thing is that I quite like the name Sam, but I can't do that anymore otherwise he'd be named after an Indian restaurant - they would have had a hell of a lot more business.''

Last week, Peter - who also has Sophia, eight, Liberty, four, and 18-month-old Johnny with Abbey - announced he is planning to retire from football and has admitted his decision still hasn't really sunk in because of the ''wonderful chaos'' of having a new baby in the household.

He wrote in his column for the Daily Mail newspaper: ''So this announcement feels a bit surreal. We have just welcomed our fourth child, Jack, into the family and the wonderful chaos that comes with a new baby means it hasn't really hit me that I haven't gone back for pre-season training. Life is hectic in a brilliant way.

But I know there is going to be a point when it really hits me. Football has opened up avenues that I never thought were possible when I started scoring goals in the Hayes and District league as an Under 10. Football, simply, made my dreams come true.''

The soccer star previously had fans convinced his new son was named Divock.

Announcing the tot's birth, he tweeted: ''Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well.''

The former England forward quickly clarified the name is a gag by tweeting: ''Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified unfortunately Abs not going for Divock Samrat.''