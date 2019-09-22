Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch are reportedly being eyed to host an Amazon TV series.

The loved-up couple - who have kids Sophia, eight, Liberty, four, 20-month-old Johnny, and three-month-old Jack - impressed TV bosses whilst presenting the one-off show 'Back Of The Net', and they're now in line for a money-spinning deal with Amazon.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Peter is a really charismatic presenter and the bosses know that Abbey has a great sense of humour that comes across brilliantly.

''Bosses want to position them as the new Marvin and Rochelle Humes - but funnier.''

Earlier this year, Peter - who played for England during his soccer career - revealed he was ''moving into the world of literature''.

The popular sportsman said he'd decided to turn his talents to writing novels and was looking forward to the prospect of the ''serious business of writing''.

He shared: ''I've decided to move into the world of literature. It just feels nice to write. I bounce ideas off people - mostly the kids' toys. It's time to get down to the serious business of writing.''

Peter retired from soccer earlier in 2019, at the age of 38.

He said at the time of his retirement: ''I have had 23 years to prepare for this moment but, now it is here, you realise nothing can prepare you at all.

''The time has come to refer to myself as a 'former footballer'; this incredible journey I have been on since I was 16 is over. My ambition was to play until I was 40, so it is scary saying the word 'retirement'.''