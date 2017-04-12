Abigail Breslin was sexually assaulted by someone she knew.

The 20-year-old actress has spoken out during Sexual Assault Awareness Month after sharing a post on Instagram which addressed the fact being in a relationship doesn't automatically mean consenting to sex.

The post read: ''You are not obligated to have sex with someone that you're in a relationship with. Dating is not consent. Marriage is not consent (sic)''

In the accompanying caption, the 'Scream Queens' actress wrote: ''I knew my assailant #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth #breakthesilence.(sic)''

Abigail has previously spoken out about bodyshaming after being ''disgusted'' by some controversial gym ads.

She shared an image from Gold's Gym Dreamland featuring a pair along with the caption ''This is no shape for a girl'' and said the company should be ''ashamed'' for encouraging young people to develop eating disorders.

She slammed: ''Wow, honestly disgusted by this. @goldsgym, you should be ashamed of yourselves. Things like this are the reason 9-year-old girls develop eating disorders.

''Working out should be something you do for yourself, your health and your mind and body, not cuz a corporation declares your body shape isn't what girls should look like

''Interesting they had to single out females. Good job for preying on people's insecurities and perpetuating body image issues! Good thing I've never signed up for your gym, now I certainly never will. (sic)''

In response, Gold's Gym issued an apology for the imagery, as well as another controversial ad, and branded it ''offensive and disgusting''.

They claimed they had come from a ''sub-franchise in Cairo, Egypt'' and vowed to terminate the contract of the business in question.