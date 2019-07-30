Abigail Breslin is set to join Matt Damon in 'Stillwater'.

The 23-year-old actress - who is best known for her roles in 2006 drama 'Little Miss Sunshine' and 2009 horror-comedy 'Zombieland'- will team up with director Tom McCarthy for a new project in which she'll play Matt's on-screen daughter.

The new film will see the 48-year-old actor play an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma, who travels to France to visit his estranged daughter in Marseille, France, where she has been imprisoned for a murder she claims she didn't commit.

Faced with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, Matt's character - who remains unnamed as of the time of writing - makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter, and in the process, develops a friendship with a local woman and her young daughter.

The story is said to be one that explores a personal journey of discovery and a larger sense of belonging in the world.

Production on the flick is set to start in August, with Jonathan King, Liza Chasin and McCarthy producing, while the late Steve Golin will also be receiving a posthumous producing credit.

Jeff Skoll and Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda will executive produce, while Participant Media are producing and financing the movie through Amblin Partners.

It's been a busy year for Abigail, who in February wrapped up filming on the hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2009's 'Zombieland' titled 'Zombieland 2: Double Tap'.

The new movie will see the 'Signs' actress return to her role as Little Rock alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone who all reprise their roles from the original movie.

Luke Wilson, Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson have been confirmed as new characters.