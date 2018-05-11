Abigail Breslin says she has her parents to thank for ensuring she survived the early days of fame by making her childhood as ''normal'' as possible.
The 'My Sister's Keeper' star credits her mother and father for keeping her humble as she navigated Hollywood as a young girl.
She said: ''She taught me from a very, very, very young age to stand up for myself and to not feel like my opinion didn't hold value. She was like, 'Always say what you're thinking.' I don't know that I had an epiphany of wanting to be an actor ... but since I can remember, it's what I wanted to do. My mum told me that if I wanted to do it, I could. If I didn't want to, I could stop at any time. My parents were great about making sure that I had a normal upbringing - as normal as anybody's childhood can be.''
And the 22-year-old actress says her mother ''really helped'' her when she worked a particular movie that required her to do a lot of stunts.
She added to InStyle magazine: ''I was doing a movie when I was 11, and I had to do a lot of stunts, like rock climbing and everything. And I was like, 'Oh my God, there's no way that I can do it'. And my mum was always like, 'What do you mean? That's not even a thing'. It really helped me during that time.
''There were a lot of times on set where I felt like I couldn't give my opinion or voice what I thought and express myself because I felt like I was just the young girl on set and that it wouldn't really matter what I thought. Not necessarily because of the people that I was working with, but because of what I gleaned from society.''
