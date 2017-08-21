Abigail Breslin is being sued by her former assistant.

The 'Scream Queens' actress is accused of not giving Michael Helms his final paycheque after he was left go on August 4, despite having received an invoice for the previous month and reassuring him he'd be given what he was owed.

Insiders close to Michael told gossip website TMZ that they attempted to make an agreement with Abigail, but she failed to comply and so he has gone ahead with filing a suit against the 21-year-old star.

The assistant is asking for just $3,500, which is the amount he claims he is owed for his work during the month of July.

The 'Little Miss Sunshine' star is not having much luck of late.

Earlier this year, she revealed she had been sexually assaulted by someone she knew, and clarified that it was a person she was in a relationship with and admitted she didn't want to put her loved ones through the ordeal of a legal battle.

Explaining why she didn't report the attack, she wrote on Instagram: ''First off, I was in complete shock and total denial.

''I didn't want to view myself as a 'victim,' so I suppressed it and pretended that it never happened. Second of all, I was in a relationship with my rapist and feared not being believed.

''I also feared that if my case didn't lead anywhere, he would still find out and would hurt me even more. Thirdly, I knew how hurt my friends and family would be after finding out, and I didn't want to put them through that.''

Abigail went on to admit that she had been left with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the assault and though she had made ''progress'', she still has ''flashbacks and nightmares'' about the incident.

She wrote: ''I have made a lot of progress since the event occurred, but I won't pretend it isn't something I struggle with. I still have flashbacks, I still get nightmares, I still jump when somebody touches me unexpectedly, even if it's my best friend tapping me on the shoulder.''