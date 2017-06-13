Abi Titmuss has been eating an organic and protein rich diet to ensure she stays healthy whilst pregnant.

The 41-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her actor husband Ari Welkom with the baby due in September and rather than pig out on satisfying food packed with fat and sugar like many expectant mothers who crave the flavours do, Abi has been trying to keep as fit as possible whilst ensuring her child is getting all the necessary nutrients.

A source told Closer magazine: ''Abi loves her pregnancy curves and takes great care of herself - she usually works out three to five times a week and really pays attention to her diet. She eats lots of organic lean proteins, avocados, nuts, whole grains, fruit and vegetables.''

And the former glamour model has also maintained a busy exercise schedule busy by taking part in spin classes and pregnancy yoga in Los Angeles, where she lives with Ari.

The source added: ''She's also keeping up her fitness levels with Pilates, resistance training, beach walks, spin classes and pregnancy yoga.

''When the baby is born, she wants to give herself time with the newborn before she starts getting back into her old routine in the gym again.''

And the blonde beauty - who previously dated TV presenter John Leslie, retired soccer player Lee Sharpe and 'Britain's Got Talent' judge David Walliams - has told pals she is ''fully ready to be a mum''.

The source said: ''Abi is so happy about how her life panned out.

''She's so glad she made the decision to move to the US and that she waited all this time to find the perfect person to start a family with. She's already achieved her acting dreams and has told pals she feels fully ready to be a mum.''