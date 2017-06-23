Abi Titmuss didn't want to wait to have a baby.

The 41-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child with her husband Ari Welkom and didn't mind being pregnant when she tied the knot as the couple just wanted to have kids as soon as possible.

She said: ''It was May last year when we actually got engaged and we just didn't want to wait to start trying for a baby. I was already 40 by that point. As soon as you're over 35, everyone starts asking you about having babies and you start feeling pressure, you feel that fear of, 'Am I going to be able to do this?' I hope I am able to give some hope to people that are [worried]. I got pregnant naturally at 40, you can do it. And I just want to give some hope to people out there who may be feeling that pressure.

''We wanted to start straight away. It took about six months to get pregnant and then I ended up being pregnant on my wedding day, which is actually really what I wanted. It was very special. I felt the baby move when I was walking down the aisle and we were very aware [of the baby]. But I wasn't showing too much so at least I still looked good in my dress.''

And Abi and Ari have insisted they are not finding out the gender of their impending arrival.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, she added: ''It's a big surprise! Everyone wants to know if it's a boy or a girl.''

Meanwhile, Abi previously revealed she could feel her unborn baby moving as she walked down the aisle on her wedding day.

She said: ''I was aware throughout our wedding day that there were three, not two, of us experiencing it together.

''The baby is able to hear now and it was lovely to think that he or she could have been listening to us making our vows. When the harpist started to play, I could feel him or her moving around.''