Abi Titmuss and Ari Welkom have tied the knot.

The 41-year-old model-turned-actress and her actor partner - who are expecting their first child together - reportedly tied the knot in a casual ceremony at the Inn of the Seventh Ray in Topanga Canyon in Los Angeles.

A source told the Sunday Mirror: ''Abi was very relaxed. She had her family there and her close friends. It was an intimate affair with lots of joy and laughter.

''It was the perfect wedding. Abi had invited her nearest and dearest to celebrate their big day, it couldn't have gone any better.''

Abi and Ari confirmed her pregnancy in a joint interview and photoshoot last month.

Abi said: ''I'm so excited about becoming a mum for the first time and I'm thrilled to be announcing it in Hello! I'd been bursting to share the news sooner but we hadn't had the all-clear from the doctor so I had to hold back. I found out I was expecting in the second week of January and it has been very hard keeping it a secret until now. There's so much going on in our lives - we're getting married in May!''

The 'Days of our Lives' actress - who previously dated disgraced TV presenter John Leslie - discovered last year she was suffering from fibroids which were hindering her chances of conceiving, but after having them removed last November, she fell pregnant soon afterwards.

Abi and Ari began dating around three years ago when she moved to Los Angeles, and she knew very quickly he was ''The One'' and she wanted to have children with him.

She said: ''What I felt for Ari I'd never felt for anyone before.

''I knew this is what people mean when they say they've found The One.

''I suddenly found myself wanting to have a baby with him too, which was also a first. When you meet the right person, those feelings kick in. It felt as if God was telling me to get on with it.

''Being here in LA, meeting Ari, and getting pregnant has totally changed my life. I've always believed that when you meet the right guy, anything is possible.''