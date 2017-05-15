Abi Titmuss could feel her unborn baby moving as she walked down the aisle on her wedding day.

The 41-year-old beauty married actor Ari Welkom at an intimate ceremony in Malibu on May 7, and Abi - who is currently five months pregnant - has revealed she could feel her baby moving around as she prepared to tie the knot.

Abi said: ''I was aware throughout our wedding day that there were three, not two, of us experiencing it together.

''The baby is able to hear now and it was lovely to think that he or she could have been listening to us making our vows. When the harpist started to play, I could feel him or her moving around.''

Abi also admitted to having butterflies in her stomach on her big day - but Ari said she still looked like an ''angel''.

He told HELLO! magazine: ''When I turned to look at her, I thought I was looking at an angel.

''She was more beautiful than I'd ever imagined she would be and, when she stopped in front of me, it was the happiest moment of my life.''

Ari thanked the couple's friends and family for attending their wedding in Los Angeles, and admitted their life feels ''different'' since they've tied the knot.

He shared: ''To share our wedding day with all the people we love the most was amazing, and now that Abi and I are married, we really do feel different.''

Abi only announced her pregnancy a few weeks before her marriage, admitting she has always wanted to become a mother.

The former glamour model - who previously dated TV presenter John Leslie - shared: ''I'm engaged to the love of my life and I'm ready to be a mum ... having children has always been really important to me.''