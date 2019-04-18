Abby Lee Miller has slammed doctors for misdiagnosing her cancer.

The former 'Dance Moms' star is currently battling Burkitt Lymphoma - which is a rare form of the disease - and had emergency surgery in April 2018.

The 52-year-old choreographer has now criticised the medics who treated her because before she was diagnosed with her illness she visited the emergency room (ER) twice with same symptoms but the problem went undetected for some time.

Abby posted on her Instagram a picture of her spinal surgery scar and wrote: ''One year ago today I underwent emergency surgery for an infection in my spine. This mass/tumor choking my spinal cord turned out to be Burkitt Lymphoma.

''I endured ten rounds of chemotherapy (each lasting 6 days with 4/ 24hr bags pumping poison into my body ending with a spinal tap in 3 spots, plus another shot of Chemo into my tailbone area up the spinal cord around my brain cavity) Ten times!

''Another spine surgery was needed & I have one more still to go. I struggled thru months of physical therapy to learn to sit up again, to crawl and maybe with a miracle someday I'll walk.

''Why didn't the ER Doctors on duty do their jobs? I came in twice with the same symptoms?

''Why didn't somebody listen to me, the patient? I finally found the right team that's why I lived to tell my story, I have a lot to say!''

She continued her rant by slamming the first doctor who allegedly misdiagnosed her and took her off medication and then the second, who simply told her to rest before she found help from the right team of people.

She added: ''Thank you to all wonderful top notch professionals who continue to help me heal.

''For those who missed it, misdiagnosed me, and the so called Federal ''Doctor'' who took me off medication cold turkey and the other ER ''Doctor Hollywood'' who told me to go home and take it easy for 10 days - STOP practicing! Please (sic)''