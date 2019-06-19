Abby Lee Miller is planning to undergo cosmetic surgery before having another operation on her spine.

The 'Dance Moms' star was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma - which is a rare form of cancer - in April 2018 after undergoing surgery for what was thought to be a spinal infection and she's since had another operation on her back, and though she will need a third procedure, Abby intends to go under the knife for other reasons first.

Asked when she'll have her next spinal surgery, Abby - who is currently confined to a wheelchair - told 'Extra': ''I don't know... I hope it happens after all the boobs and the lipo[suction] and everything else gets done... I'm having a [breast] reduction, knee replacement, everything, and then the spinal surgery.''

Last month, the 53-year-old star revealed her cancer was ''completely gone'' and she couldn't be more grateful.

She said: ''The cancer is completely gone. I'm more than grateful. I'm thankful.

''I was always grateful but I think I must say 'Thank you' a hundred times a day because I have to rely on strangers; someone to open the door, someone to get the hanger off the rack at the department store, someone to pick up my phone if I drop it.

''How am I supposed to get it? I'm very grateful and thankful to strangers that have been so kind.''

In April, Abby hit out at doctors for misdiagnosing her cancer.

She wrote on Instagram: ''One year ago today I underwent emergency surgery for an infection in my spine. This mass/tumor choking my spinal cord turned out to be Burkitt Lymphoma.

''I endured ten rounds of chemotherapy (each lasting 6 days with 4/ 24hr bags pumping poison into my body ending with a spinal tap in 3 spots, plus another shot of Chemo into my tailbone area up the spinal cord around my brain cavity) Ten times!

''Another spine surgery was needed & I have one more still to go. I struggled thru months of physical therapy to learn to sit up again, to crawl and maybe with a miracle someday I'll walk.

''Why didn't the ER Doctors on duty do their jobs? I came in twice with the same symptoms?

''Why didn't somebody listen to me, the patient? I finally found the right team that's why I lived to tell my story, I have a lot to say!

''Thank you to all wonderful top notch professionals who continue to help me heal.

''For those who missed it, misdiagnosed me, and the so called Federal ''Doctor'' who took me off medication cold turkey and the other ER ''Doctor Hollywood'' who told me to go home and take it easy for 10 days - STOP practicing! Please (sic)''