Abby Lee Miller's cancer has ''completely gone''.

The former 'Dance Moms' star had been battling Burkitt Lymphoma - which is a rare form of the disease - but the 53-year-old star is now cancer free, and she feels ''more than grateful'' and ''thankful'' about the news.

She said: ''The cancer is completely gone. I'm more than grateful. I'm thankful.

''I was always grateful but I think I must say 'Thank you' a hundred times a day because I have to rely on strangers; someone to open the door, someone to get the hanger off the rack at the department store, someone to pick up my phone if I drop it.

''How am I supposed to get it? I'm very grateful and thankful to strangers that have been so kind.''

Abby is looking to the future and has set her sights on landing an executive producer role.

She added to PEOPLE: ''I pushed through because I feel like I have more to do. I want to be an executive producer.

''I have three other shows and a cartoon that I've created. I want to do what I really do - I create.

''I can make something magical and wonderful out of nothing. I do it every week.''

Abby was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma - a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma - in April 2018 after undergoing surgery for what was thought to be a spinal infection.

Last month, she hit out at doctors for misdiagnosing her cancer.

She wrote on Instagram: ''One year ago today I underwent emergency surgery for an infection in my spine. This mass/tumor choking my spinal cord turned out to be Burkitt Lymphoma.

''I endured ten rounds of chemotherapy (each lasting 6 days with 4/ 24hr bags pumping poison into my body ending with a spinal tap in 3 spots, plus another shot of Chemo into my tailbone area up the spinal cord around my brain cavity) Ten times!

''Another spine surgery was needed & I have one more still to go. I struggled thru months of physical therapy to learn to sit up again, to crawl and maybe with a miracle someday I'll walk.

''Why didn't the ER Doctors on duty do their jobs? I came in twice with the same symptoms?

''Why didn't somebody listen to me, the patient? I finally found the right team that's why I lived to tell my story, I have a lot to say!

''Thank you to all wonderful top notch professionals who continue to help me heal.

''For those who missed it, misdiagnosed me, and the so called Federal ''Doctor'' who took me off medication cold turkey and the other ER ''Doctor Hollywood'' who told me to go home and take it easy for 10 days - STOP practicing! Please (sic)''