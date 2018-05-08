Abba's BENNY ANDERSSON says getting to work with the late DJ Avicii taught him new musical ideas.

The 'I Have A Dream' hitmaker was lucky enough to team up with the fellow Swedish star - who was found tragically dead at the age of 28 in Muscat, Oman, on April 20 - when they co-wrote the 2013 'Eurovision' theme 'We Write The Story'.

Benny admired how the prolific 'Wake Me Up' hitmaker - whose real name is Tim Bergling - gave his all with every project he took on.

The 71-year-old music legend said of working with the EDM star: ''That was like a great puzzle.

''It was a song in 3/4, almost like a kind of waltz.

''He, on the other hand, does everything four on the floor - that is his thing. But it was fun working together.''

Avicii's family released a second statement two weeks ago following his passing, which alluded that he had taken his own life.

The statement, which was originally written in Swedish, read: ''Stockholm, 26 April 2018. Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most - music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family [sic]''

The 'Hey Brother' hitmaker suffered from various health problems in his life including acute pancreatitis - which was caused in part by excessive alcohol consumption - and in 2014 he had his appendix and gallbladder removed before he retired from touring in 2016.

Meanwhile, ABBA are set to release their first new music in 35 years.

The pop superstars - who are completed by Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Frida Lyngstad - will release two new tracks, 'I Still Have Faith In You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down', later this year.