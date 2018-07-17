Abba have teased their new songs are ''uplifting'' and ''timeless''.

The Swedish pop superstars - comprised of BENNY ANDERSSON, Agnetha Faltskog, BJORN ULVAEUS and Frida Lyngstad - have reunited to record their first music in 35 years, and Bjorn has teased what fans can expect from the forthcoming tracks, 'I Still Have Faith In You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down'.

Speaking on the red carpet at the premiere of 'Mama Mia! Here We Go Again' at London's Eventim Hammersmith Apollo on Monday night (16.07.18), Bjorn said: ''One of them is a pop tune, very danceable.

''The other is more timeless, more reflective, that is all I will say. It is Nordic sad, but happy at the same time.

''I think that exuberant quality of the two ladies [Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad] together singing, that makes the saddest song a bit uplifting. I think that is what happens and that [it] is very organic: [it] isn't calculated, [it] just happened that way.''

The 'Dancing Queen' hitmakers got back together to produce the new music for their forthcoming hologram tour, which sees the four members projected in avatar form.

Benny has hinted that a third song could be released once the tour is launched.

He said: ''Yeah it is but don't tell anyone. If we do a third one, it won't be out until we go on the road.''

However, he has cast doubt on the band releasing a full album of new material unless there is a ''really good reason''.

He said: ''It's good to have a reason to do what you do and this avatar tour is a reason to come up with something.

''Doing another album is like doing Mamma Mia 3, what is the point unless there is a good reason, good script, good environment? It is such a joyful experience, so that is a reason to do it.''

The group - who shot to fame after winning 'The Eurovision Song Contest' in 1974 - will be giving fans the chance to see their biggest hits and new songs performed on their digital tour by computer-generated 'Abbatars'.

The run of dates are being lined up for 2019 or the year after.