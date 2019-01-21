Abba's new music has reportedly been pushed back until after the summer.

The 'Dancing Queen' hitmakers haven't made a studio LP since 1981's 'The Visitors' but Bjorn Ulvaeus and the other three members - Agnetha Faltskog, BENNY ANDERSSON and Frida Lyngstad - have recorded two brand new tracks, one of which is titled 'I Still Have Faith In You', for an upcoming BBC documentary, and the other 'Don't Shut Me Down'.

However, spokesperson for the Swedish pop stars, Gorel Hanser, has insisted they will only be releasing the two tracks this year, not a record, and it's likely they may not come out till the latter end of 2019.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, their business partner said: ''The songs will definitely not come before the summer, possibly afterwards.

''There will be two songs released. No album.''

Though Gorel has shut down the possibility of an album being released, Bjorn previously teased that a full album could come out following the ''wonderful'' experience the foursome shared in the studio.

Speaking in October, he said: ''A new album? Possibly. Or four songs or something like that - that's possible.''

However, he was adamant that the band will never tour again and instead fans will have to get their ABBA live fix from their 'Abbatar' holograms which will go on a digital tour either in 2019 or 2020.

Bjorn added: ''But for us to perform on stage that's just not going to happen. That's a definite.''

Back in July, Bjorn delighted ABBA fanatics everywhere by revealing details of the two fresh tracks.

He said: ''One of them is a pop tune, very danceable. The other is more timeless, more reflective, that is all I will say. It is Nordic sad, but happy at the same time.''

ABBA's music is once again at the forefront of popular culture because of the 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' film, which is soundtracked by the group's hits, and was released last year.