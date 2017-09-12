Abba's Virtual Reality tour is to take place in 2019.

The Swedish pop superstars split up in 1982 after 10 years together, but are still dedicated to keeping the spirit and memory of the band alive for their fans.

The 'Eurovision' winners - Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog - have never reunited before, but Benny has confirmed they'll be back in digital form, at least.

The 70-year-old musician told Swedish publication the Expressen: ''It will take a bit of time, it takes time to digitalise a face.

''It's fun that it's so technologically advanced. It will be interesting.''

The 'Dancing Queen' hitmakers teamed up with the Spice Girls' former manager Simon Fuller and Universal for the unique project, which allows fans to see and hear the group in a whole new way.

Simon said at the time: ''The creativity and ideas flowing from the members of ABBA over the past few months have filled me with great excitement. We are exploring a new technological world, with Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence at the forefront, that will allow us to create new forms of entertainment and content we couldn't have previously imagined.''

The project is expected to involve all four members of ABBA, who first came together in Stockholm in 1972.

In the meantime, the group have announced a new immersive exhibition in London.

'ABBA: Super Troupers' will hit the capital's Southbank Centre in December, and will give their admirers the chance to delve into their archives.

There will be different rooms which have been setup to replicate the biggest moments in the bands' history.

They include a reproduction of the Brighton Grand Hotel room, which the 'Waterloo' stars made their home during their 1974 'Eurovision' win.

Singer Björn, 72, said: ''Since our songs, which were written in the 70s, are still being played today it's particularly interesting that the Southbank Centre exhibition is placing them in the temporal context in which they were created.

''We recorded 'Mamma Mia' in 1975. What happened that year in the UK and in the world? One thing is for certain - it seems unbelievably long ago!''

'ABBA: Super Troupers' opens at the Southbank Centre from December 14 to April 29, 2018.