Abba have announced a new immersive exhibition in London.

The Swedish pop superstars split up in 1982 after 10 years together, but are still dedicated to keeping the spirit and memory of the band alive for their fans.

'ABBA: Super Troupers' will hit London's Southbank Centre in December and will give their admirers the chance to delve into their archives.

There will also be different rooms which have been setup to replicate the biggest moments in the bands' history.

They include a reproduction of the Brighton Grand Hotel room the group - which was comprised of Björn Ulvaeus, BENNY ANDERSSON, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog - made their home during their 1974 'Eurovision' win.

Singer Björn, 72, said: ''Since our songs, which were written in the 70s, are still being played today it's particularly interesting that the Southbank Centre exhibition is placing them in the temporal context in which they were created.

''We recorded 'Mamma Mia' in 1975. What happened that year in the UK and in the world? One thing is for certain - it seems unbelievably long ago!''

Frida said: ''We are so excited that the exhibition is taking place at the Southbank Centre, which is just a few short steps away from Waterloo.''

Last year, it was confirmed they were getting back together for a new virtual reality experience.

The 'Dancing Queen' hitmakers teamed up with the Spice Girls' former manager Simon Fuller and Universal for the unique project, which allows fans to see and hear the group in a whole new way.

Simon, 57, said at the time: ''The creativity and ideas flowing from the members of ABBA over the past few months have filled me with great excitement. We are exploring a new technological world, with Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence at the forefront, that will allow us to create new forms of entertainment and content we couldn't have previously imagined.''

The project was said to involve all four members of ABBA who first came together in Stockholm in 1972.

However, rumours that they were to use the digital experience on tour in 2018 have been denied.

'ABBA: Super Troupers' opens at the Southbank Centre from December 14 to April 29, 2018.