Aaron Sorkin wants a sequel to 'The Social Network'.

The Oscar-winning screenwriter believes now is the time for a follow-up movie to the 2010 David Fincher film and he says producer Scott Rudin is also keen to move forward with it.

He said: ''First of all, I know a lot more about Facebook in 2005 than I do in 2018 -- but, I know enough to know that there should be a sequel.

''I've gotten more than one email from Scott with an article attached saying, 'Isn't it time for a sequel?' A lot of very interesting, dramatic stuff has happened since the movie ends with settling the lawsuit from the Winklevoss twins and Eduardo Saverin.''

Jesse Eisenberg played Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the 2010 movie and while Aaron has always viewed Zuckerberg as an ''anti-hero'', Eisenberg has previously admitted to having sympathy for the tech mogul.

He has said: ''Every character I play has to be the hero of his own story, the way we're all heroes of our own lives. Aaron's coming at it as the writer, so he's thinking of it in terms of how the character relates to his story. But it's very difficult for me to look at the character objectively.''

He added in 2010: ''I really view him as an artist. And if you view it in that way, a lot of what he does is not only defensible but necessary. As an actor, if I show up late somewhere or I say something that's eccentric, it's totally acceptable - not only that, it's lauded in some perverse way. Because Mark is a businessman, we don't give him the same leeway.

''But if you substitute Facebook for the Mona Lisa, then everything in the movie is seen in a different light. His kicking off his friend because he has to protect his painting: I think we would all understand that.

''It's this very exciting feeling that you've got something that's yours and is original and is some way contributing. Mark creates Facemash in a flurry of inspiration. The end result is really painful for many people, but the creation is really remarkable.''