Aaron Paul ''would love'' to reprise his role as Jesse Pinkman in the proposed 'Breaking Bad' movie.
The 39-year-old actor played Jesse Pinkman in the acclaimed drug drama from 2008 to 2013 and showrunner Vince Gilligan revealed back in November that he is working to create a new movie set in the same universe as the original TV series.
Aaron is keen to reprise his role as Jesse but he insists he ''hasn't heard anything'' about the project.
Speaking at the Sun Valley Film Festival, Aaron said: ''Rumours are funny - I once heard a rumour that I was being cast as Han Solo, I haven't heard anything about the 'Breaking Bad' movie but if there is one and it comes together I'd love to be a part of it.''
The 'BoJack Horseman' star went on to explain that his co-star Bryan Cranston - who portrayed mild-mannered teacher-turned-drug baron Walter White - isn't likely to make it into the movie because he dies, so the film ''has to star Jesse''.
He said: ''If it were to happen, yes, I would love to do it. In case you haven't caught up on the TV series, Walter dies, so ... it has to star Jesse.''
Bryan, 62, previously admitted that although it doesn't seem very likely he'll appear in the film, he would jump at the chance to reprise his role in any capacity should the screenwriter ask him.
He said: ''I would, absolutely [be in it]. It's Vince Gilligan. If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely. He's a genius.''
Though not much is known about the potential plot of the 'Breaking Bad' movie, 'Why Him?' actor Bryan hopes it will allow some of the other characters' journey's to be completed.
He added: ''It's a great story, and there's a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some sort of completion to some of these storylines that were left open.
''This idea, from what I was told, gets into at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.
''I can't wait to see all those people again ... even if I just come by to visit!''
