Aaron Paul has revealed he and his wife Lauren are waiting to meet their baby daughter before choosing a name for her.
The 'Breaking Bad' star is set to become a father for the first time after his wife Lauren Parsekian announced her pregnancy but they won't decide on a name for their little girl until they meet her.
He told People magazine: ''We have a few, a few names. If one of us didn't like one of the names it never made it into the pile. We have a handful of names and we're going to name her once we meet her.
''We just hang out in our nursery a lot. It's our favorite room of the house, and yeah, everything's ready. We put in our car seat today, which was very exciting.''
And the 38-year-old actor previously gushed about how his wife Lauren was a ''gift to this planet''.
Marking her 31st birthday earlier this month, he shared: ''Happiest of birthdays to this mother to be. Can't wait for this precious little baby girl to be in our arms my love. What a gift you are to this planet. I love you thru the stars and back. Enjoy the day ... Had to do one more birthday post before the day is done. Just saw this incredible photo that my wife's best friend/one of my best friends @samanthamarq took of lauren and I and our future baby girl. This photo Sam! Thank you for this. Also, Happy birthday angel. You are magic. (sic)''
Aaron announced Lauren's pregnancy on social media earlier this year.
He wrote: ''Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.''
