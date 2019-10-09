Aaron Paul wants more kids.

The 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' star is already father to daughter Story Annabelle, whom he and his wife Lauren Paul welcomed in February 2018, and has said he's keen to expand his family further and have more children, though he doesn't know how many.

When asked if he and Lauren will stop at one child, he said: ''No! God no!''

But when asked if he has a number of kids in mind, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''You talk to my wife about that. I mean, I'm down to just keep on going. My life began once I had a baby girl, my god. And watching my wife sort of take on a role of a mother, it's just such a joy.''

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actor previously said he and his wife have developed a ''deeper'' connection since welcoming their daughter.

He said: ''It's amazing. You can't imagine that you could love each other even deeper than you already do. But I think it's just so cool, you know? We weren't blood-related before, but now there's this human that we're both related to and it makes us family in a new way, which I think is so special.''

The couple find it tough to go away from their little one as they think she's ''the best''.

Lauren added: ''We've had a couple nights but we just don't want to be away from her. She's just the best, and so fun!''

However, Lauren will no doubt be hoping any future children are easier to breastfeed, after she had complications whilst trying to feed Story.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I always heard things like, 'you have never known a love like this,' or 'it's like your heart is living outside your chest,' from different parents while I was pregnant. It was hard for me to wrap my head around how deep that love could really be. Well, it's all true. She is everything. My world. Sometimes I just stare at her and cry over how precious and pure she is. But let me also talk about some other real stuff here.

''This post labor chapter has been rough at times. Recovering from labor is no joke. I'm definitely on the mend in that department but...breastfeeding. Oh man. While it's been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life, I have developed Mastitis twice within 3 weeks. For those of you who don't know what that is, it's an infection from breastfeeding that creates severe flu-like symptoms. (sic)''