Aaron Paul is set to reprise his role as Jesse Pinkman for the upcoming 'Breaking Bad' movie.
Aaron Paul will appear in the 'Breaking Bad' movie.
The 39-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Jesse Pinkman in the upcoming feature-length follow-up to the hit AMC series - which ran from 2008 to 2013 - and his character will reportedly provide the focal point to the film.
Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the movie will be a sequel to the TV show and Netflix will have first-run rights to the project, before it will then air on AMC.
Showrunner Vince Gilligan is writing the movie and is also expected to direct, as well as executive producer alongside Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein.
Bryan Cranston - who portrayed mild-mannered teacher-turned-drug baron Walter White - recently confirmed the movie was in the works but wasn't sure if he would be a part of it.
He said: ''Yes, there appears to be a movie version of 'Breaking Bad'.
''But I, honestly have not even read the script. So I couldn't tell you.
''I have not gotten the script. I had not read the script, so there's a question of whether we'd even see Walter White in this movie! Think about that one.''
But the 62-year-old star admitted he would jump at the chance to reprise his role should the screenwriter ask him.
He said: ''I would, absolutely [be in it].
''It's Vince Gilligan. If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely. He's a genius.''
Though not much is known about the movie, the 'Why Him?' actor teased that it will allow some of the other characters' journey's to be completed.
He added: ''It's a great story, and there's a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some sort of completion to some of these storylines that were left open.
''This idea, from what I was told, gets into at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.
''I can't wait to see all those people again ... even if I just come by to visit!''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
With heavy overtones of Hitchcockian mystery and intrigue, this stylish thriller is the enjoyably melodramatic...
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
Louis Drax is a young boy who lives with his mother and father, the family...
Almost forensic in its approach, this smart thriller explores a drone strike from a variety...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Drones are now one of the most effective weapons the military have when fighting in...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
Aside from impressive 21st century digital effects, this new take on the Moses story pales...
Director Ridley Scott (Alien, Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven) talks about world of his new film,...
Moses and the Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses grew up together as brothers after the former was...
Annie Parker is a fun-loving young woman struggling with the difficulties of motherhood, a husband...
With a darkly serious theme and a corny rom-com filmmaking approach, this film never quite...