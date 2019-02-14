Aaron Paul will appear in the 'Breaking Bad' movie.

The 39-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Jesse Pinkman in the upcoming feature-length follow-up to the hit AMC series - which ran from 2008 to 2013 - and his character will reportedly provide the focal point to the film.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the movie will be a sequel to the TV show and Netflix will have first-run rights to the project, before it will then air on AMC.

Showrunner Vince Gilligan is writing the movie and is also expected to direct, as well as executive producer alongside Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein.

Bryan Cranston - who portrayed mild-mannered teacher-turned-drug baron Walter White - recently confirmed the movie was in the works but wasn't sure if he would be a part of it.

He said: ''Yes, there appears to be a movie version of 'Breaking Bad'.

''But I, honestly have not even read the script. So I couldn't tell you.

''I have not gotten the script. I had not read the script, so there's a question of whether we'd even see Walter White in this movie! Think about that one.''

But the 62-year-old star admitted he would jump at the chance to reprise his role should the screenwriter ask him.

He said: ''I would, absolutely [be in it].

''It's Vince Gilligan. If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely. He's a genius.''

Though not much is known about the movie, the 'Why Him?' actor teased that it will allow some of the other characters' journey's to be completed.

He added: ''It's a great story, and there's a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some sort of completion to some of these storylines that were left open.

''This idea, from what I was told, gets into at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.

''I can't wait to see all those people again ... even if I just come by to visit!''