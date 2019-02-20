Aaron Paul is set to be honoured by The Sun Valley Film Festival.

The 39-year-old actor has been announced as the winner of the Pioneer Award for his work in film and television and will be presented with the prize on Friday, March 15 in the Sun Valley in Idaho.

The 'Breaking Bad' star will attend the world premiere screening of Christopher Cantwell's 'The Parts You Lose' in which Aaron stars as a fugitive criminal who finds refuge on a family farm in the US state of North Dakota and also serves as a producer, and will participate in a discussion about his career.

The festival's top honor will be awarded to Meg Ryan as she is set to receive the Vision Award which ''pays tribute to industry icons who have provided the keen insight, influence and initiative needed to see their creative visions come to fruition.''

The 57-year-old actress will join the likes of past recipients Clint Eastwood, Geena Davis, Oliver Stone, and Gwyneth Paltrow and the prize will be presented at a private dinner.

Festival Director Candice Pate said: ''We started the Vision Award with Clint Eastwood because he's an icon of the industry we really wanted to celebrate.

''Since then, we've built quite a tradition of honoring heavy hitters whose contributions will stand the test of time.''

Elsewhere at the festival; Alex Ross Perry will receive the Rising Star Award for Directing on March 16, and attend a screening of his latest film 'Her Smell' starring Elisabeth Moss while Fisher Stevens will receive the Snow Angel Award on March 16 and screen his Donald Trump documentary 'Tigerland'.