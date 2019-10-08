Aaron Paul told his friends he was making a ''small little indie project'' when he was really working on 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie'.

The 40-year-old actor reprises his role as Jesse Pinkman in the Netflix film but work on the project was kept secret so he enjoyed ''lying'' to people about what had been keeping him busy.

He said: ''I love surprising people, I love lying to people, you know, it's easy for me.

''We had a fake name for the film. I told my wife, obviously, and my parents, and a couple of my friends, but everybody else, I said I was doing a small little indie project in New Mexico and no one second-guessed it.''

But Aaron - who has daughter Story, 18 months, with wife Lauren - admitted a few people thought he was being secretive about a cameo in 'Breaking Bad' prequel series 'Better Call Saul'.

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Some people maybe thought, 'Are you doing 'Better Call Saul'?' and I would just said, 'No, they're on a hiatus'... It was easy for me to keep a secret, but I just couldn't wait for the world to be finally able to see it. They're going to really love it.''

The actor found it ''amazing'' working with the old 'Breaking Bad' crew in New Mexico again.

He said: ''We were really truly such a family, and it felt like a crazy sort of messed up family reunion just telling the same old messed up story. It was a lot of fun, so much fun.''

Asked whether the fate of Bryan Cranston's alter ego Walter White - who appeared to die in the 2013 finale 'Felina' - and whether he's alive or not will be addressed in the film, Aaron stayed cryptic.

He said: ''No...yes... You know what:? To be honest, I thought that the show answered that.''