Aaron Paul was at ''the lowest point in his career'' before getting the 'Breaking Bad' gig.
The 40-year-old actor admits he was really struggling before he came to international recognition for his role as Jesse Pinkman in the AMC series.
He said: ''Before 'Breaking Bad' was the lowest point in my career. I had lots of ups and lots of downs, and more downs than ups, but I was also just super happy to be working. But there was this looming writers' strike, just around the corner, and I was terrified.''
And Aaron believes that everything happens for a reason as he admitted he nearly missed his audition for 'Breaking Bad'.
He added to Collider.com: ''I had a film that was accepted at the Berlin Film Festival, that I was starring in, that was a super small indie that my friend directed. We are all going out to Berlin to represent the film, and the day before I was supposed to leave, I called my reps and went, 'I can't go. It's during pilot season. I can't be gone for a week.' I was so stressed. Everyone got super mad at me, but I insisted that I had to stay. Three days later, I got the audition for 'Breaking Bad'. If I was gone, I would never even have heard of that audition or that script. I would have been obsessed with the show, and I would've been pissed that I didn't get to audition. It's crazy how luck comes into play, but also destiny.''
Meanwhile, Aaron previously revealed he found it easy to get back into character for 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie'.
He said: ''I know the story so well, I only had to rewatch one episode to try and understand where [his character Jesse Pinkman] was at. And it was actually the episode that happens around the first scene of this film, so I had to rewatch this episode to understand his mindset, but that was it. Everything else was in my head.''
