Aaron Paul is ''very excited'' about what's in store for him in his new role on 'Westworld'.
The 39-year-old actor has joined the HBO season for the dystopian drama and though he hasn't received his scripts yet, he's looking forward to seeing what's in store for his mystery character.
He said: ''I haven't read any scripts, but we don't start until next March, I believe, March or April, but what they told me about the world and this person, it was very exciting.''
The former 'Breaking Bad' star teased his new alter ego ''may or may not be'' a host but struggled to find three words to describe his character.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Oh man! I don't know. I can't say anything...
''Excitement, danger, suspense, honesty. I gave you four!''
'Westworld' star Thandie Newton previously admitted Aaron's casting was ''intriguing'' as she had no idea what his character was going to do.
She said: ''We have such strong actors on the show, and to have someone of his caliber... he's got such great energy.
''I have no idea what character he's going to play, or anything. So it's very intriguing, too.''
Though the programme is shrouded in secrecy, showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan recently promised there will be a ''radical shift'' after most of the hosts from the first two seasons died or left the park.
Jonathan said ''I think it's a radical shift. What's compelling and appealing about these characters is that they're not human.
''As we said in the show, humans are bound by the same loops the hosts are, in some ways even smaller. You couldn't expect human characters to withstand and survive the kind of story that we're telling.
''The hosts have a different version of mortality, a different outlook. I think clearly with Dolores, as she's laid out, there is a longer view here, a larger set of goals.
''They're existential. They span eons. And that's a fascinating level of story to engage in.''
Lisa added: ''It really is like repiloting.''
