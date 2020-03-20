Aaron Paul is in ''a very happy place'' with his life right now, as he's ''madly in love'' with his wife Lauren Parsekian, and is loving life as a dad to two-year-old daughter Story.
The 40-year-old actor has heaped praise on his wife Lauren Parsekian, as well as their two-year-old daughter Story, as he says being ''madly in love'' and having a ''beautiful baby girl'' have helped to make his life the best it has ever been.
He said: ''It's just about doing stuff that I continue to love. I mean, I'm madly in love. I have a beautiful baby girl.''
Aaron also gushed over sci-fi series 'Westworld', which he began starring in during season three - which premiered earlier this month - as well as his friendship with Bryan Cranston, with whom he founded a mezcal company, Dos Hombres Mezcal, last year.
Of his achievements, he added: ''I have a job on a series I love ['Westworld'] and it's a beautiful thing. I started a mezcal company with one of my best friends [Cranston]. I'm in a very happy place.''
And although Aaron is thrilled to have landed a role in 'Westworld', his own life couldn't be further from the technology packed drama.
The 'Breaking Bad' star hasn't owned a computer in over a decade, and says his phone is restricted to only making calls and texts, with no function for emails or apps.
He explained: ''I mean, honestly, I'd already been thinking a lot about those things,'' he says of the series themes. ''It's impossible not to. You know, there's a lot of benefits in technology - but there's a lot of serious dangers. That we tackle all of this is one of the reasons why I've been a huge fan of 'Westworld' since it started airing. I just love sci-fi - I think that's my favourite genre.''
Aaron was also asked about returning for season four of 'Westworld', but the star played coy.
He told NME: ''We'll see what happens. I don't know - it depends on if my character survives this season or not.''
