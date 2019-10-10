Aaron Paul says it was easy getting back into the character of Jesse Pinkman for 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie'.
Aaron Paul found it easy to get back into character for 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie'.
The 40-year-old actor - who plays Jesse Pinkman in the television show and subsequent movie - admits he just had to rewatch one episode of 'Breaking Bad' to get into his character's ''mindset'' ahead of the filming for the hotly-anticipated movie.
He told TV Guide: ''I know the story so well, I only had to rewatch one episode to try and understand where [his character Jesse Pinkman] was at. And it was actually the episode that happens around the first scene of this film, so I had to rewatch this episode to understand his mindset, but that was it. Everything else was in my head.''
Aaron had previously confessed he told his friends he was making a ''small little indie project'' when he was really working on the movie.
He said: ''I love surprising people, I love lying to people, you know, it's easy for me. We had a fake name for the film. I told my wife, obviously, and my parents, and a couple of my friends, but everybody else, I said I was doing a small little indie project in New Mexico and no one second-guessed it.
''Some people maybe thought, 'Are you doing 'Better Call Saul'?' and I would just said, 'No, they're on a hiatus' ... It was easy for me to keep a secret, but I just couldn't wait for the world to be finally able to see it. They're going to really love it.''
And the actor found it ''amazing'' working with the old 'Breaking Bad' crew in New Mexico again.
He said: ''We were really truly such a family, and it felt like a crazy sort of messed up family reunion just telling the same old messed up story. It was a lot of fun, so much fun.''
