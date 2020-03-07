Aaron Paul ''can't wait'' to have more children with his wife Lauren, with whom he already has two-year-old daughter Story.
The 'Breaking Bad' star has two-year-old daughter Story with his wife Lauren, and has said he's currently enjoying ''the best chapter'' of his life, and is excited to see his family grow as he and his spouse discuss having a second child.
He said: ''It's easily the best chapter of my life. I think if I maybe was single, didn't have a job and was struggling and I turned 40, it would be a lot harder, but I feel I'm in a good place. I can't wait to have another baby, and I'm so excited to see what 40 has to offer. I'm just excited to be around, to be alive. I'm just happy to be here. Life is good.''
Aaron, 40, also said fatherhood has ''changed'' his life, as he claimed having a child is like ''magic''.
He added: ''Fatherhood has definitely changed me. Having a child is the closest thing to magic that anyone can have. I see why people rush home to be there when they get home from school. You don't want to miss any of it.''
The 'Westworld' actor gushed over his wife Lauren too, saying his spouse - whom he married six years ago - is a ''beacon of kindness''.
Speaking to Haute Living magazine, he said: ''[Lauren] completely changed my life, saved my life. She's such a beacon of kindness and hope and love.''
Meanwhile, Aaron recently said being a father is ''a dream come true''.
He said: ''The fact that I have just a beautiful, healthy, happy daughter that runs and screams at me and throws her arms around me and calls me, 'Daddy,' is such a dream come true.''
Aaron says it's impossible for anyone to ''understand'' the ''joy'' that being a parent brings until they've had children themselves, as he says his life only began when his daughter was born.
He added: ''That joy that love, no one can possibly understand it until they have their own. I have so many nieces and nephews and I love them to death, but the moment I had my child, it really felt my life began. Just watching my wife become a mother is awe-inspiring and so beautiful.''
