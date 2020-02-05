Aaron Paul says being a father is ''a dream come true''.

The 'Breaking Bad' star has 23-month-old daughter Story with his wife Lauren Parsekian, and has said having a ''beautiful, heathy, happy daughter'' is the best gift he could ever ask for.

He said: ''The fact that I have just a beautiful, healthy, happy daughter that runs and screams at me and throws her arms around me and calls me, 'Daddy,' is such a dream come true.''

Aaron says it's impossible for anyone to ''understand'' the ''joy'' that being a parent brings until they've had children themselves, as he says his life only began when his daughter was born.

He added: ''That joy that love, no one can possibly understand it until they have their own. I have so many nieces and nephews and I love them to death, but the moment I had my child, it really felt my life began. Just watching my wife become a mother is awe-inspiring and so beautiful.''

The 'BoJack Horseman' actor would also love to give Story a sibling in the future, but for now he and Lauren are focusing on their toddler and on finding time for themselves in amongst their hectic schedules.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Aaron explained: ''We've got my in-laws right down the road so they're an easy call for some quick babysitters. An ideal date night, a nice concert. Walk to the Greek, have a nice dinner, or just a simple dinner and a movie.''

Meanwhile, after tying the knot with Lauren in 2013, 40-year-old Aaron said he couldn't wait to have children with his spouse.

He said at the time: ''What lucky kids to have Lauren as their mother. I just hope they're all little girls - all little miniature versions of Lauren because it would be fun to watch her. They don't need to be all Lauren, but at least one! A little mini Lauren. I would love to watch her grow up.''