Aaron Paul is to become a father for the first time after he announced he and his wife Lauren Parsekian are expecting their first child together.
The 'Breaking Bad' star and his wife Lauren Parsekian took to Instagram to announce they are expecting their first child together.
Alongside a photo of Lauren holding her burgeoning baby bump, he wrote: ''Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.''
Meanwhile, Aaron previously revealed he considers being at home to be like a vacation and gushed about he and his wife's mutual appreciation of music, which helped bring them together.
He shared: ''Any chance I have to be at my house, I take it. I'm never at home, I'm always travelling. I never work in Los Angeles. Being at home really is a vacation for me and my wife.
''Music is our obsession. I fell in love with my wife at a music festival. We have concerts inside our living room. Whenever we're in town, we track down artists playing in Los Angeles and just reach out to their tour manager and see if they'd like to play our living room.''
It comes after Aaron admitted the pair weren't in a rush to start a family.
He said at the time: ''To be honest, we haven't really thought about it. There's no rush into anything. So if it happens, it happens.''
