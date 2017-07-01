Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson - who met filming 'Nowhere Boy' - are keen to make another film together.
Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are planning to make another movie together.
The couple - who met when the 50-year-old filmmaker directed the 27-year-old actor in John Lennon biopic 'Nowhere Boy' in 2009 - are ''passionate'' about their upcoming project and have juggled all their commitments to set aside the time to shoot the film next year.
Asked if they'll work together again, Sam said: ''Yeah, I actually can't wait. It's a crazy thing. I'm going to work every day and thinking I'm leaving the best actor at home.''
Aaron added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Yeah absolutely! There's something we've been putting together this year and hopefully we'll shoot it next year. And we've pushed everything aside in order to do it cause we care about it and we're passionate about it. We absolutely want to work together.''
Aaron is very proud of his wife - who has kids Angelica, 20, and Jessie, 12, from a previous marriage, and Wylda, six, and five-year-old Romy with her actor husband - and her creative vision and is a huge fan of the 'Gypsy' director's work.
He gushed: ''She's a visionary and an artist, and so she can have such high concepts and ideas and naturally as an optimistic person. There's very cynical people in the world, and it's easy to be in that position and Sam can overcome the rise to that and overcome that
''There are ideas where people think, 'Oh, that's not possible,'and in her mind, it's just like, 'Oh, that's the way you feel about it but I'll still somehow figure out a way and that's why she is who she is and that's why she's very good at it.' ''
