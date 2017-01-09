Aaron Taylor-Johnson opened Sunday night's (08Jan17) with a win for his disturbing role as a killer in Nocturnal Animals.
The Brit picked up the event's first award for Supporting Actor - Motion Picture, calling it a "tremendous honour".
He also thanked co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Shannon for "raising the bar high", and his "soulmate" wife, filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson for putting up with him as he prepared for and then took on the role of creepy Ray Marcus, confessing he was "not very pleasant".
Aaron recently confessed he had to go in for therapy after wrapping the film, because Marcus left him shaken to the core. He also stayed out in the California desert when his castmates returned to Los Angeles at weekends, because he didn't want his wife and daughters to meet his character.
The first of the night's TV prizes went to Billy Bob Thornton for his role in Goliath.
The movie star picked up his second Globe in the Best Actor category.
In his acceptance speech, he thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for picking him over Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk - a fellow nominee - joking the two actors have been feuding since the 1940s when they did a movie with Van Johnson.
"We've had a little thing ever since, so there you go bud!" he quipped, before adding, "I love Bob."
He then dedicated his award to Luke Scott, a crew member on his show, who died last year (16), adding, "He was one of those guys who knew what he was doing, and I loved him."
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
For a blockbuster about gigantic radioactive monsters, this is a remarkably humane movie. But then...
Joe Brody and his wife Sandra are working at a nuclear power plant when disaster...
Following a series of disastrous calamities in New York, the government are desperately trying to...
While the government go about trying to pass off a series of catastrophic events as...
New writer-director Wadlow (Never Back Down) makes one severe misstep with this sequel to Matthew...
Dave and Mindy have been forced to abandon their Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl monikers following the...
After their previous caped capering defeating mob boss Frank D'Amico, things seem back to normal...