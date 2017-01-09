The Brit picked up the event's first award for Supporting Actor - Motion Picture, calling it a "tremendous honour".

He also thanked co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Shannon for "raising the bar high", and his "soulmate" wife, filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson for putting up with him as he prepared for and then took on the role of creepy Ray Marcus, confessing he was "not very pleasant".

Aaron recently confessed he had to go in for therapy after wrapping the film, because Marcus left him shaken to the core. He also stayed out in the California desert when his castmates returned to Los Angeles at weekends, because he didn't want his wife and daughters to meet his character.

The first of the night's TV prizes went to Billy Bob Thornton for his role in Goliath.

The movie star picked up his second Globe in the Best Actor category.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for picking him over Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk - a fellow nominee - joking the two actors have been feuding since the 1940s when they did a movie with Van Johnson.

"We've had a little thing ever since, so there you go bud!" he quipped, before adding, "I love Bob."

He then dedicated his award to Luke Scott, a crew member on his show, who died last year (16), adding, "He was one of those guys who knew what he was doing, and I loved him."