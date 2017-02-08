Aaron Taylor-Johnson admits he was ''relieved'' not to receive an Oscar nomination for his role in 'Nocturnal Animals' as he had been promoting the film for half a year and felt ''good to finally step off the train''.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson felt ''relieved'' when he didn't receive an Oscar nomination.
The 26-year-old actor was thought to have been a shoe in for a nod ahead of the annual awards ceremony for his role in 'Nocturnal Animals' but he isn't too worried about missing out as he admits it felt ''good to finally step off the train'' after promoting the film for half a year.
He said: ''There was relief when my wife told me that I hadn't been nominated. Coming home from the Globes with an award was brilliant, but I've been promoting 'Nocturnal Animals' for six months.
''As an actor, you prefer to put that kind of energy into something creative. It was good to finally step off the train. You do kind of go, I'm losing my mind.''
Aaron has been married to filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson since 2012 and felt that whilst the attention about their 23 year age difference was ''intrusive'', it has helped him cope with the very public nature of his job.
He added to New York magazine: ''The attention was intrusive. But having to deal with that early in my career probably got me to a place where I can more quickly just go, 'Oh, f**k it' instead of wanting to rip someone's head off for asking questions I don't like ...
''I'll never be Jennifer Lawrence or Tom Cruise, someone who can hold a movie and then be charming and charismatic doing promotion. I haven't got what they've got. But at least I'm now comfortable just being myself.''
Meanwhile, Aaron recently admitted he needed ''therapy'' after wrapping on 'Nocturnal Animals'.
He shared: ''I spent a lot of time watching documentaries on serial killers. It was not nice. It was sleepless nights, it was dark. Some actors do job to job. I do one thing a year. I need that time in order to remember and come back. To be grounded. A little bit of therapy in there. It was intense.''
The rapper has once again hit out at the new President.
Her world tour is announced following her Super Bowl LI performance.
The singer plays Mia Grey in the second part of the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy.
They couldn't have picked a better pair for this legendary song.
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
For a blockbuster about gigantic radioactive monsters, this is a remarkably humane movie. But then...
Joe Brody and his wife Sandra are working at a nuclear power plant when disaster...
Following a series of disastrous calamities in New York, the government are desperately trying to...
While the government go about trying to pass off a series of catastrophic events as...
New writer-director Wadlow (Never Back Down) makes one severe misstep with this sequel to Matthew...
Dave and Mindy have been forced to abandon their Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl monikers following the...
After their previous caped capering defeating mob boss Frank D'Amico, things seem back to normal...