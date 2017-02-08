Aaron Taylor-Johnson felt ''relieved'' when he didn't receive an Oscar nomination.

The 26-year-old actor was thought to have been a shoe in for a nod ahead of the annual awards ceremony for his role in 'Nocturnal Animals' but he isn't too worried about missing out as he admits it felt ''good to finally step off the train'' after promoting the film for half a year.

He said: ''There was relief when my wife told me that I hadn't been nominated. Coming home from the Globes with an award was brilliant, but I've been promoting 'Nocturnal Animals' for six months.

''As an actor, you prefer to put that kind of energy into something creative. It was good to finally step off the train. You do kind of go, I'm losing my mind.''

Aaron has been married to filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson since 2012 and felt that whilst the attention about their 23 year age difference was ''intrusive'', it has helped him cope with the very public nature of his job.

He added to New York magazine: ''The attention was intrusive. But having to deal with that early in my career probably got me to a place where I can more quickly just go, 'Oh, f**k it' instead of wanting to rip someone's head off for asking questions I don't like ...

''I'll never be Jennifer Lawrence or Tom Cruise, someone who can hold a movie and then be charming and charismatic doing promotion. I haven't got what they've got. But at least I'm now comfortable just being myself.''

Meanwhile, Aaron recently admitted he needed ''therapy'' after wrapping on 'Nocturnal Animals'.

He shared: ''I spent a lot of time watching documentaries on serial killers. It was not nice. It was sleepless nights, it was dark. Some actors do job to job. I do one thing a year. I need that time in order to remember and come back. To be grounded. A little bit of therapy in there. It was intense.''