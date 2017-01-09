Aaron Taylor-Johnson had ''sleepless nights'' while filming 'Nocturnal Animals' and needed therapy afterwards.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson needed ''therapy'' after finishing work on 'Nocturnal Animals'.
The 26-year-old actor - who picked up the Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture for his work as villain Ray Marcus in the thriller at Sunday (08.01.17) evening's Golden Globe awards - admitted his preparations for the role left him with sleepless nights, and he took around two or three months to fully shake off the dark role afterwards.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I spent a lot of time watching documentaries on serial killers. It was not nice. It was sleepless nights, it was dark.
''Some actors do job to job. I do one thing a year. I need that time in order to remember and come back. To be grounded. A little bit of therapy in there. It was intense.''
Despite his experiences, Aaron insisted he had ''enjoyed every second'' of working on the Tom Ford-directed thriller.
Accepting his award at the Beverly Hilton hotel, he said: ''What a tremendous honour. Thank you, the Hollywood Foreign Press, for acknowledging me in this role. Tom Ford, thank you so much for this opportunity.
''Creating this role, collaborating on this journey was an immense joy. Thank you for raising the bar high. I enjoyed every second of it.''
The British actor also thanked wife Sam Taylor-Johnson - who has daughters Angelica, 19, and Jessie, 11, with ex-husband Jay Jopling and Wylda, six, and Hero, four, with Aaron - for supporting him while he made the film because he wasn't ''very pleasant'' to live with.
He said: ''I want to thank my wife for being there with me and supporting me through this. Thank you for putting up with me, Jesus. I was not very pleasant in this role.
''You're my soulmate and I love you very much. I'm blessed. I have four beautiful daughters... I have my parents watching tonight. Thank you.''
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
For a blockbuster about gigantic radioactive monsters, this is a remarkably humane movie. But then...
Joe Brody and his wife Sandra are working at a nuclear power plant when disaster...
Following a series of disastrous calamities in New York, the government are desperately trying to...
While the government go about trying to pass off a series of catastrophic events as...
New writer-director Wadlow (Never Back Down) makes one severe misstep with this sequel to Matthew...
Dave and Mindy have been forced to abandon their Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl monikers following the...
After their previous caped capering defeating mob boss Frank D'Amico, things seem back to normal...