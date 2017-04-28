Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been announced as the new face of Givenchy's new fragrance.

The 26-year-old actor has joined forces with the French designer brand, and his partnership with the luxury label will see him be the face of the brand's new Givenchy Gentleman fragrance.

And the company are ''thrilled'' to have the 'Nocturnal Animals' represent them and front the campaigns for the latest beauty product.

Speaking about the collaboration Givenchy Parfums CEO, Romain Spitzer, said: ''Aaron is a daring artist and a multi talented actor, with a caring and charismatic personality. We're thrilled to have him as out iconic face for Gentleman Givenchy.''

The fashion house have continued to praise the dark-haired hunk - who has Wylda, six, and Romy, five, with his 50-year-old wife and artist - as being a talented singer and dancer with a ''funny'' personality.

Spitzer told WWD: ''He knows how to dance. He knows how to sing. He's funny, intense. He has an energy that we like a lot. For me, his personality is a mix of elegance, charisma, generosity and singularity.''

Givenchy has also shared the exciting news on social media with a string of images, including one of Aaron from the campaign.

One Instagram post read: ''We are pleased to announce our collaboration with English actor, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who will embody the new men's fragrance, Gentleman Givenchy starting August 2017. Photo Credit: Amanda Demme. #GivenchyBeauty #GentlemanGivenchy (sic).''

Meanwhile, the British star has admitted he struggles dealing with the fame because he ''can't handle'' the attention he gets.

Speaking previously, he said: ''I'm not ungrateful, nor is this spiteful. It's just that I can't handle all the attention.

''I like my world to be calm.''