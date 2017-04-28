Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the new face of Givenchy's new fragrance Givenchy Gentleman, and the brand are ''thrilled'' the hunk will represent them.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been announced as the new face of Givenchy's new fragrance.
The 26-year-old actor has joined forces with the French designer brand, and his partnership with the luxury label will see him be the face of the brand's new Givenchy Gentleman fragrance.
And the company are ''thrilled'' to have the 'Nocturnal Animals' represent them and front the campaigns for the latest beauty product.
Speaking about the collaboration Givenchy Parfums CEO, Romain Spitzer, said: ''Aaron is a daring artist and a multi talented actor, with a caring and charismatic personality. We're thrilled to have him as out iconic face for Gentleman Givenchy.''
The fashion house have continued to praise the dark-haired hunk - who has Wylda, six, and Romy, five, with his 50-year-old wife and artist - as being a talented singer and dancer with a ''funny'' personality.
Spitzer told WWD: ''He knows how to dance. He knows how to sing. He's funny, intense. He has an energy that we like a lot. For me, his personality is a mix of elegance, charisma, generosity and singularity.''
Givenchy has also shared the exciting news on social media with a string of images, including one of Aaron from the campaign.
One Instagram post read: ''We are pleased to announce our collaboration with English actor, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who will embody the new men's fragrance, Gentleman Givenchy starting August 2017. Photo Credit: Amanda Demme. #GivenchyBeauty #GentlemanGivenchy (sic).''
Meanwhile, the British star has admitted he struggles dealing with the fame because he ''can't handle'' the attention he gets.
Speaking previously, he said: ''I'm not ungrateful, nor is this spiteful. It's just that I can't handle all the attention.
''I like my world to be calm.''
This Doctor won't be saying 'goodbye' in the same way as those who have left the series in recent years.
Two American soldiers fighting in the Iraq war (2003 - 2011) are hiding out in...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
For a blockbuster about gigantic radioactive monsters, this is a remarkably humane movie. But then...
Joe Brody and his wife Sandra are working at a nuclear power plant when disaster...
Following a series of disastrous calamities in New York, the government are desperately trying to...
While the government go about trying to pass off a series of catastrophic events as...
New writer-director Wadlow (Never Back Down) makes one severe misstep with this sequel to Matthew...
Dave and Mindy have been forced to abandon their Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl monikers following the...