Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the new face of Gentleman Givenchy fragrance.

The 27-year-old actor joined forces with the French fashion and beauty company in April this year, which has seen him front the brand latest male scent, and the 'Godzilla' star feels ''extremely honoured and proud'' to be representing the prestigious label in their latest beauty campaign.

The dark-haired hunk shared the news of his latest venture on his Instagram account with a string of images of him from the campaign, which have been edited with a black and white filter.

He wrote: ''So extremely honored and proud to be the new Gentleman Givenchy! @GivenchyBeauty#DareToDance #TheNewGentleMan#GentlemanGivenchy #GivenchyBeauty @samtaylorjohnson (sic).''

Aaron worked on the project with his wife Sam Taylor Johnson - who have daughters Wylda, seven, and Romy, five, together - who shot the campaign.

The 50-year-old photographer and filmmaker was ''proud'' she was able to work with her partner of five years on the commercial.

Alongside a picture of Aaron, she wrote: ''Proud we shot this together #husbandandwifeteam#GentlemanGivenchy #DareToDance#thenewgentleman #givenchybeauty@givenchybeauty (sic).''

Aaron also features in the commercial alongside Aaron Doucette, who was overwhelmed with emotions and ''truly thankful'' to appear in the advertorial alongside the 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' star.

A picture of the two Aaron's dancing back to back in the campaign on Doucette's Instagram page read: ''SURPRISE! GIVENCHY!!!! Here side by side with the New Gentleman, the Great @aarontaylorjohnson @samtaylorjohnson

I cannot express the emotions I'm feeling right now!! Just truly thankful for the Best experience of my life, Stay Tuned.. #GentlemanGivenchy #GivenchyBeauty#DareToDance (sic).''

Givenchy also shared the news of their latest partnership on their social media page, with numerous images and video footage of Aaron in the campaign.

The posts read: ''We are pleased to unveil the campaign visual of our new masculine fragrance Gentleman Givenchy, embodied by the English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson. #TheNewGentleMan#DareToDance#GivenchyBeauty#GentlemanGivenchy (sic).''