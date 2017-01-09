Aaron Taylor-Johnson signed up for therapy after filming his latest movie Nocturnal Animals, because he was so shaken by the character he played.
Aaron portrayed disturbed Ray Marcus, who rapes and murders the wife and daughter of Jake Gyllenhaal's character during a carjacking, in director Tom Ford's psychological thriller, and he found the role tough.
The father-of-four, who is married to filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, admits he almost had an out-of-body experience while filming his scenes, and after filming the dark and disturbing carjacking scene, in which Isla Fisher's character and her daughter are murdered, the Brit needed a little counselling.
"The three days we shot that night scene, where the two cars pull over, got so intense and heated," he tells The Hollywood Reporter. "It got psychologically draining. After making this movie, it was like we had a little PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). I definitely had to seek some therapy and time to calm down. It was pretty wild."
The movie, released last year (16), also features Amy Adams as an art gallery owner who is haunted by a dark manuscript sent to her by her ex-husband, played by Gyllenhaal.
"It was a disturbing role that I didn't want to bring into the household," 26-year-old Aaron admitted. "I was very hesitant about this role. I'm a father to daughters, so I didn't relate to the character. I was shocked that Tom even thought of me for it."
The actor, who shot to fame in the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy, has nabbed the movie's only Golden Globe nomination, and is up for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture at the awards on Sunday (08Jan17).
Despite his show-stopping turn as the malevolent Ray in the movie, he was reluctant to put his trust in designer-turned-filmmaker Ford: "When I first spoke with him, I asked, 'What's your vision for this?'" Aaron explained. "Tom is so eloquent about everything he wants and feels (and) it became instantly obvious that I wanted to be a part of this film, no matter how challenging it would be."
