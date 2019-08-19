Aaron Taylor-Johnson ''knew instantly'' that Sam Taylor-Johnson was his ''soulmate'' and he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson ''knew instantly'' that Sam Taylor-Johnson was his ''soulmate''.
The 29-year-old actor met his director spouse when they worked together on John Lennon biopic 'Nowhere Boy' in 2008 and he believes they had an instant connection that made him want to spend the rest of his life with the 52-year-old filmmaker.
He said: ''I knew instantly with Sam that I'd found my soulmate.
''I knew instantly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this person. I remember it very well, and a year to the day [after] I met her I proposed. I knew I wanted a family with her, I knew I wanted kids, and a month later she was pregnant with our first child.''
And Aaron - who began acting when he was just six years old - insists he's ''never'' felt the 23-year age gap between himself and his wife.
He said: ''I've never for a second felt a difference in age. Sam is far more outgoing and energetic and achieving than I am...
''When I met Sam I'd already lived a life far beyond that of most of my contemporaries - I didn't relate to anyone my age. I just feel that we're on the same wavelength.''
The couple juggle their working commitments so one of them can be free to be with their kids - Wylda, nine, and Romy, seven, as well as Sam and ex-husband Jay Jopling's daughters Angelica, 22, and 13-year-old Jessie - but relished their recent experience collaborating on 'A Million Little Pieces'.
Speaking in a joint interview with the Sunday Telegraph magazine, Sam said: ''I'm so lucky to have such a supportive husband,' says Sam. 'When he works, I don't, and vice versa. Then we had this fantastic moment where we could work together, and it was a dream come true.''
Aaron added: ''I really enjoy it. There's nothing more empowering than supporting my wife in her passions and ambitions; I've never felt more - what's the opposite of emasculated? Empowered.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Two American soldiers fighting in the Iraq war (2003 - 2011) are hiding out in...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
For a blockbuster about gigantic radioactive monsters, this is a remarkably humane movie. But then...
Joe Brody and his wife Sandra are working at a nuclear power plant when disaster...
Following a series of disastrous calamities in New York, the government are desperately trying to...
While the government go about trying to pass off a series of catastrophic events as...
New writer-director Wadlow (Never Back Down) makes one severe misstep with this sequel to Matthew...