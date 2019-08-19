Aaron Taylor-Johnson ''knew instantly'' that Sam Taylor-Johnson was his ''soulmate''.

The 29-year-old actor met his director spouse when they worked together on John Lennon biopic 'Nowhere Boy' in 2008 and he believes they had an instant connection that made him want to spend the rest of his life with the 52-year-old filmmaker.

He said: ''I knew instantly with Sam that I'd found my soulmate.

''I knew instantly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this person. I remember it very well, and a year to the day [after] I met her I proposed. I knew I wanted a family with her, I knew I wanted kids, and a month later she was pregnant with our first child.''

And Aaron - who began acting when he was just six years old - insists he's ''never'' felt the 23-year age gap between himself and his wife.

He said: ''I've never for a second felt a difference in age. Sam is far more outgoing and energetic and achieving than I am...

''When I met Sam I'd already lived a life far beyond that of most of my contemporaries - I didn't relate to anyone my age. I just feel that we're on the same wavelength.''

The couple juggle their working commitments so one of them can be free to be with their kids - Wylda, nine, and Romy, seven, as well as Sam and ex-husband Jay Jopling's daughters Angelica, 22, and 13-year-old Jessie - but relished their recent experience collaborating on 'A Million Little Pieces'.

Speaking in a joint interview with the Sunday Telegraph magazine, Sam said: ''I'm so lucky to have such a supportive husband,' says Sam. 'When he works, I don't, and vice versa. Then we had this fantastic moment where we could work together, and it was a dream come true.''

Aaron added: ''I really enjoy it. There's nothing more empowering than supporting my wife in her passions and ambitions; I've never felt more - what's the opposite of emasculated? Empowered.''