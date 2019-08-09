Police have carried out a wellness check on Aaron Carter, after his family were left concerned for his health.

The 31-year-old singer was reportedly visited by police on Thursday (08.08.19), after members of his family called for officers to complete a wellness check, as they believed the star to be suffering with his mental health.

And after police carried out their check, sources confirmed the call was a ''false alarm'', as Aaron is reportedly doing just fine.

The insider said: ''He is not suicidal. He was basically swatted -- this was a false alarm. He has been working a lot and busy.''

The wellness check came just days after the 'I Want Candy' hitmaker confirmed his split from girlfriend Lina Valentina, but the insider insists he's ''fine'' in the aftermath of the break-up.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, they added: ''He initiated it, and she was upset about it. He bought a house and they were planning for the future, but he realised it wasn't a healthy relationship and ended it.''

Aaron confirmed his split from Lina - whom he had been dating for a year - earlier this week, and said their romance had ''eventually turned unhealthy''.

He said: ''Lina and I have decided to go our separate ways. I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever. We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn't seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy. I've been through so much the past few years and am trying to learn from my mistakes. I don't have any regrets being with Lina, and I definitely learned a lot about myself. I think this decision was the mature thing to do. I'm going to keep focusing on my music, my tour and my fans. Hopefully my soulmate is out there somewhere and I'll meet her soon.''